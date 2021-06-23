Cancel
Agriculture

Livestock Reports

Hampshire Review
 10 days ago

Sows: 422 lbs. - 34¢;pigs: 40-113 lbs. - 60-85¢. HI Choice & Prime: 96-109 lbs. - $240-272;Choice: 70-83 lbs. - $250-277.50; CH/Graded: 50-67 lbs. - $240-255. 20-40 lbs.: $195-280;40-60 lbs.: $300-330;60-80 lbs. - $340; 80-100 lbs. - $370. Aged Billies: 100-200 lbs. - $250-320. SLAUGHTER CATTLE:. Cows: 47 - Utility...

www.hampshirereview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Wheat crop conditions reported

Wheat crop conditions reported

The following wheat crop conditions were reported for the week ending June 27 by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 25% fair, 50% good, and 12% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 98%. Mature was 83%, near 87% last year. Harvested was 41%, near 44% last year, and behind 48% for the five-year average.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Excitement in USDA Acreage Report Sends Feeders Lower

The feeder cattle contracts are on edge after Wednesday’s Acreage Report was released, but the live cattle and lean hog contracts remain unscathed. USDA’s Acreage report crushed the confidence in the feeder cattle market, but it didn’t stir up too much emotion in the live cattle and lean hog markets. There’s been a light movement of cash cattle thus far and, unfortunately, it’s been for mostly lower prices than a week ago.
Selected Western livestock auctions

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Slaughter cows steady. Bulls $3-$5 higher. Good quality feeder calves $8-$10 up. Sheep and goats steady. Look for our upcoming Monday sheep and goat sale June 28th. Monday July 12th we are planning on a larger sheep and goat sale with a good amount of feeder lambs. Call to consign now! Thank you for your continued business!
Clare County livestock auction

Clare County livestock auction

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $122; choice colored heifers, $100 to $120; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $111; heavy bulls, $85 to $104; heifer cows, $70 to $81; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $800. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $135; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $90; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $75 to $135; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $150 to $265; ewes, $70 to $110; rams, $65 to $180; goats, $75 to $210. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $62 to $90; fleshy sows, $40 to $55; boars and stags, $9 to $15; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (331) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $7; (30) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $7; (36) straw (per bale), $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.
Junior Livestock Auction back to business

Junior Livestock Auction back to business

The 2021 Junior Livestock Auction at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds Saturday was a lively reminder things are getting back to normal as hundreds of kids selling their animals had a jam-packed audience bidding to support local Future Farmers of America and 4-H programs in the county. In 2020 the event was held online through an auction website due to COVID-19 public safety guidelines.
MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC.

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC.

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC. 1421 KENT RD HINSDALE, NY 14743 For Mon. June 28th: 195 Holstein and Holstein cross heifers. These heifers are weanlings to breeding size, Al sired, double inoculated, free stall housed, and come form a herd with a 28,000 lb. ave. Plus our usual run of quality dairy replacements. Market Report for the week of Jan. 18th: Dairy replacements from $400 to $1650's aughter cattle per 100 lbs.: cows from $2 to $79, bulls from $60 to $100; bull calves from $20 to $1.45; heifer calves from $10 to $55. For more information phone Barry @ 716-557-2266 or Bob @ 716-557-2584.
Agriculturewbiw.com

USDA amends the National List for Organic Livestock and Handling

WASHINGTON – The Organic Foods Production Act created the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances (National List) as a tool for managing the substances used in organic production over time. In general, natural substances are allowed in organics and synthetic substances are prohibited. The National List identifies the limited exceptions to these general rules. The National List also identifies nonagricultural and nonorganic agricultural substances (ingredients) that may be used in organic handling. Changes to the National List require a National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) recommendation and USDA rulemaking, a process that provides multiple opportunities for public comment.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is up 4 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, September KC wheat is up 11 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 6 3/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 14 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 13.11 points and August crude oil is up $0.32 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is unchanged and August gold is up $6.20 per ounce. Spot corn futures and all three wheat markets are higher; bean oil is looking to close higher for the fourth consecutive day. Minneapolis wheat has again risen above $8.00 as more hot-and-dry weather is headed for the moisture-starved Northern Plains. The July-December calendar spread in corn has rallied to a $1.31 inverse on tight supplies -- moving up 55 cents in the past three weeks.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Higher Prices for Cash Cattle

Livestock futures finally closed higher in all categories Tuesday. Cattle were spurred higher due to the higher cash prices in the country. Hogs bounced technically but were supported by higher cash. A record one-day decline of pork cutout price over the past nine years does not bode well for the market.
Rush County Fair 4-H Livestock Rules

Rush County Fair 4-H Livestock Rules

RUSHVILLE – Here is a look at the 4-H livestock rules. 1. Livestock project members should begin the process of cleaning up and vacating the barn immediately following the conclusion of each show so that the barn may be readied for the next event. 2. To exhibit beef cattle, dairy...
Agriculturejournaltrib.com

Fair livestock and labor auction results

Livestock and labor auction results from the 2021 Divide County Fair are as follows:. 4-H grand champion Coy Svangstu, $2,526.25, New Century Ag; 4-H reserve champion Brooklyn Fortier, $4,075.50, Bummer Farms; Madelyn Nygaard, $2,118.50, Border Plains Equipment; Billi Fortier, $3,510, Lucky S Trucking. Lambs. 4-H grand champion EmmaLee Hewson, $682.50,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Grains mostly higher , livestock lower.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July gained 23.75 cents at $6.6675 a bushel; July corn rose 11.25 cents at $6.54 a bushel; July oats was off 2.50 cents at $3.66 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 29.50 cents at $14.06 a bushel.
Livestock need shade, cool water

Livestock need shade, cool water

As the summer temperatures rise, livestock producers should make sure their animals have a way to keep cool, said David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Overheating can cause animals to lose their appetites, become fatigued, and in extreme cases, die. "Livestock do not...
Livestock show apparel exchange

Livestock show apparel exchange

There will be a free exchange of Junior Fair Livestock Show apparel on Wednesday, July 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Henry County Fairgrounds. 4-H and FFA members who have outgrown or no longer use their livestock show apparel are welcome to bring in their clothing in hopes that younger/new livestock project members can “shop” at the exchange for their show apparel. This is also an opportunity for our older youth to find apparel for themselves. If you would like to participate as a donor of your used livestock show clothes, please drop off your clothing at the Ag Hall starting anytime after 1 p.m. on July 7. If you want to participate as a “shopper,” come shop between 4-7 p.m. at the Henry County Fairgrounds Ag Hall. Apparel available could include jeans, long sleeve or short sleeved button down shirts, collared shirts, boots and belts.
Agriculturecgiar.org

Educating youth to bridge the protein gap in livestock feed

One of the key requirements for healthy livestock is the availability of a protein diet. However, protein for livestock is often in limited supply, as it is in high demand by humans. Hence, many youth-led livestock enterprises often do not rely on a single means to get protein for their animals.