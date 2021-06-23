Livestock Reports

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $122; choice colored heifers, $100 to $120; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $111; heavy bulls, $85 to $104; heifer cows, $70 to $81; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $800. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $135; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $90; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $75 to $135; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $150 to $265; ewes, $70 to $110; rams, $65 to $180; goats, $75 to $210. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $62 to $90; fleshy sows, $40 to $55; boars and stags, $9 to $15; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (331) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $7; (30) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $7; (36) straw (per bale), $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.