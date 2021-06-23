Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Meryl Streep Gets Subway Stop for Birthday

Posted by 
710 WOR
710 WOR
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isPkV_0ad1ZsGN00

What do you get for the person who has everything? If that person is a big star like Meryl Streep, you get them a subway stop. Adrian Wilson is the artist and photographer behind the project, which made the 72nd Street subway station signs in Manhattan say “72nd Streep” in celebration of the Oscar winner’s 72nd birthday. “It was one of these ideas that you have and you’re just like, ‘That’s so perfect’ — and she’s a national treasure, so everyone’s going to love it,” he said. He planned and installed the display along with his artist friend Matt Duncan, all with the use of easily removable stickers on the last T of the station’s signs.

Community Policy
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
372
Followers
323
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meryl Streep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Sharon Stone's Thoughts on Meryl Streep Are Raising Eyebrows Across the Internet

A recent Sharon Stone interview clearly ended up going in a direction that the reporter wasn't expecting. While promoting her recent memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, the 63-year-old actress took part in a Zoomer interview that was published last month before suddenly picking up social media attention on Tuesday, June 22 for her extensive comments about Meryl Streep. During the sit-down, the interviewer cited a line from Sharon's book in which the Basic Instinct star addressed women competing for Hollywood jobs by writing, "It was put to us that there could be room for only one." The reporter then started to ask, "So when you finally got to work with Meryl...
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Meryl Streep’s 10 best movies ranked

Meryl Streep turns 72 today, and the actress remains better than ever on the big and small screen. To wish Streep a happy birthday day, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of hers. The 3-time Oscar winner has too many iconic roles to narrow it down to her 10 best, but we’ll do the dirty work anyway.
CelebritiesVogue

At 72, Meryl Streep Is Still Queen Of Fresh Beauty Looks

In The Devil Wears Prada it was Miranda Priestley’s immaculately coiffed silver quiff; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again saw her with the freshest skin and long, tousled locks; and who could forget the sculpted glamour of Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her? There’s no doubt that Meryl Streep, who is 72 today, is a master at shapeshifting on screen – physically as well as emotionally. As for her own beauty signature? She has always favoured an immaculate, alabaster complexion, often choosing to wear lighter peachy tones to enhance her skin tone, while experimenting with darker colours around her eyes for definition.
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Sharon Stone thinks there’s more to Hollywood than Meryl Streep

Sharon Stone has opened up about the “iconography” associated with Meryl Streep, adding that she feels she is a “much better” screen villain than the three-time Oscar-winner. In an interview with the website Zoomer, Stone was asked a question about “finally” getting to work with Streep, whom she starred alongside...
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Sharon Stone Praised for Saying Viola Davis 'Every Bit as Good' as Meryl Streep

Sharon Stone became a talking point on Twitter on Tuesday evening, after saying that Viola Davis is just as good an actress as Meryl Streep in a recent interview. During Stone's interview with Everything Zoomer, writer Johanna Schneller referenced a line in the star's memoir, The Beauty Of Living Twice, about Hollywood pitting women against each other, leaving room for "only one."
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Sharon Stone Knows Her Brazen Meryl Streep Rant “Sounds Sacrilegious”

Photos by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images. There are few figures so universally beloved in Hollywood as Meryl Streep. But there is at least someone with a different view out there: Sharon Stone, whose recent comments about Streep resurfaced on Tuesday as fans celebrated Streep’s 72nd birthday on Tuesday. “I know [it] sounds sacrilegious,” Stone eventually concluded the rant, which appeared in the April/May issue of Zoomer magazine. “But it’s enough already.”
Beauty & Fashion/Film

15 Years Ago, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Transformed Meryl Streep Into a New Kind of Icon

In 2003, Lauren Weisberger released her debut novel, The Devil Wears Prada, a comedy about a young woman hired to be the personal assistant of a powerful and notoriously harsh fashion magazine editor. Upon its publication The Devil Wears Prada attracted attention because Weisberger had worked for Anna Wintour, the somewhat infamous editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Of course, audiences presumed the novel to be autobiographical, something Weisberger weakly denied. Immediately, the book was a bestseller, and a film adaptation was quickly greenlit.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Thing Meryl Streep Vowed To Never Do Again After The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep is such a gifted actress that it’s difficult to pinpoint her best performance. She’s played so many unforgettable roles in various movies, from the tragic Sophie’s Choice to the heartwarming Little Women. And with more than 20 Academy Award nominations under her belt, she’s definitely learned a thing or two about the ups and downs of movie making. It turns out one of her biggest regrets occurred while filming one of her most inspired turns, The Devil Wears Prada.
Beauty & Fashionnewsbrig.com

Meryl Streep Birthday Special: 5 Most Popular Roles of the Acting Legend That Left Us in Awe!

Meryl Streep is one of this generation’s most influential actors. Streep is often regarded as one of the greatest actors working today in Hollywood and has made sure to bring a great performance in all of her films. Even if the film is lackluster in some way she makes sure to be a highlight in it and brings in a great performance. Having started her career in the 1970’s, Meryl Streep has garnered over 21 academy awards nominations and has won three of them, and a record 32 Golden Globe Award Nominations, winning nine of them. Meryl Streep Birthday Special: 10 Lovely and Powerful Quotes From the Brilliant Actress From Her Popular Movies.
CelebritiesFort Bragg Advocate-News

Horoscopes June 22, 2021: Meryl Streep, follow your heart

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Donald Faison, 47; Cyndi Lauper, 68; Graham Greene, 69; Meryl Streep, 72. Happy Birthday: Expand your mind, check out the possibilities and explore how you can use your skills in new ways that will bring in extra cash and make you feel passionate about your long-term plans. It’s OK to be different and to strive for something because it inspires you. Follow your heart and put in the work necessary to make your dreams come true. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 26, 33, 37, 48.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Sharon Stone Warns Against Idolizing Meryl Streep: ‘There Are Other Actresses Equally as Talented’

Meryl Streep celebrated her 72nd birthday this week, but it was Sharon Stone a lot of people were talking about on social media. An interview from Everything Zoomer published in late May 2021 went viral for featuring Stone’s frank thoughts on Streep. While Stone called Streep an “amazingly wonderful woman and actress,” she warned against the industry’s idolization of the three-time Oscar winner. It all started when the interviewer mentioned that Stone “finally” got to work with Streep in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sharon Stone reacts to going viral over ‘truthful’ Meryl Streep comments

Sharon Stone has reacted to the controversy surrounding her candid comments about Meryl Streep .A fan of Stone’s shared an excerpt from an interview published last month after noticing it was Streep’s birthday, with her views on the Hollywood star going viral. The interviewer at Everything Zoomer was speaking to Stone ahead of the publication of her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, and asked her what it had been like to “finally” work with Streep in the Steven Soderbergh film The Laundromat.“I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone...
Beauty & FashionMovieWeb

Meryl Streep Quit Method Acting Because of The Devil Wears Prada

As one of the most legendary actors of all time, Meryl Streep is quite familiar with the technique known as "method acting." For decades, this technique has been seen as the mark of a truly great actor. While Streep has had occasion to use method acting for several roles, she discovered while playing Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada that the technique can make for a lonely filming experience.