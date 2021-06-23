Meryl Streep Gets Subway Stop for Birthday

What do you get for the person who has everything? If that person is a big star like Meryl Streep, you get them a subway stop. Adrian Wilson is the artist and photographer behind the project, which made the 72nd Street subway station signs in Manhattan say “72nd Streep” in celebration of the Oscar winner’s 72nd birthday. “It was one of these ideas that you have and you’re just like, ‘That’s so perfect’ — and she’s a national treasure, so everyone’s going to love it,” he said. He planned and installed the display along with his artist friend Matt Duncan, all with the use of easily removable stickers on the last T of the station’s signs.