6/22 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Lance Archer vs. Rex Lawless, Brian Pillman Jr vs. Bear Bronson, Serpentico vs. Stu Grayson, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 13 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED DURING AEW FAN FEST AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -Alex Marvez is backstage with The Varsity Blonds as Brian Pillman Jr. says Miro thinks everyone will cower in fear, but he found out that wasn’t the case last week. Pillman isn’t afraid to fight for his friends. He says he’s not seeing Bear Bronson tonight in their match, he’s picturing Miro.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Stu Grayson
Person
Colt Cabana
Person
Brian Cage
Person
Justin Roberts
Person
Brian Pillman Jr.
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Alex Marvez
Person
Lance Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Dark Tv#Youtube Com#Thesz Press#The Black Out#Tnt#Dynamite#Howard Analysis#German#Russian#Aew Dark
