6/22 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Lance Archer vs. Rex Lawless, Brian Pillman Jr vs. Bear Bronson, Serpentico vs. Stu Grayson, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED DURING AEW FAN FEST AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -Alex Marvez is backstage with The Varsity Blonds as Brian Pillman Jr. says Miro thinks everyone will cower in fear, but he found out that wasn’t the case last week. Pillman isn’t afraid to fight for his friends. He says he’s not seeing Bear Bronson tonight in their match, he’s picturing Miro.www.pwtorch.com