6/22 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Lance Archer vs. Rex Lawless, Brian Pillman Jr vs. Bear Bronson, Serpentico vs. Stu Grayson, more

Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter today, reflecting on the fact that he’s been with AEW for one year now. He said,. “From my first AEW match against Shawn Spears to my most recent against Miro! Today marks 1 year of wrestling for the greatest company in the world, 1 year of getting my ass kicked by the best the world has to offer! These men have molded me into the performer I am today!!! In this past year I moved to Jacksonville, adopted 2 dogs, bought my first car, shared my life story with the Dark Side of the Ring and made a lifelong friend and tag partner in @griffgarrison1! I am very blessed to continue lead this life that many would dream of having…I owe a lot to QT and Cody for opening the doors of their school to me during the pandemic, to Tony Khan for believing in me and my creativity, and of course all of the veterans and agents in the back who taught me everything I know about this wonderful sport!!!”