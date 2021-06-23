Cancel
Overwatch cross-play is now live – Battle.net accounts are now mandatory

By Stefan L
TheSixthAxis
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has rolled out the cross-play update for hero shooter Overwatch, the feature having spent the last few weeks in beta testing. This means that all PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC gamers can now play together, though it also means that you must have a Battle.net account in order to play the online-only game.

www.thesixthaxis.com
