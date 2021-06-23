Equipment Finance Borrowings Jump 20% in March
New business volume for equipment finance companies rose 20% in May though supply chain shortages continued to slow the recovery in capital spending. The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said the 25 companies it surveys for its Monthly Leasing and Finance Index signed up for $8.1 billion in new loans, leases, and lines of credit last month, up from $6.7 billion a year earlier. Borrowings were down 17% from April but it was the second straight month of double-digit year-on-year growth.www.cfo.com