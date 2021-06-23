Equipment Finance Borrowings Jump 20% in March

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (TSX: PIC.A) (TSX: PIC.PR.A) – Premium Income Corporation (the "Fund") is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") that allows the Fund to issue shares of the Fund to the public from time to time, at the Fund's discretion, effective until September 8, 2022, unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated July 2, 2021 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Agent").