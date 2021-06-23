Cancel
Equipment Finance Borrowings Jump 20% in March

By Matthew Heller
CFO.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew business volume for equipment finance companies rose 20% in May though supply chain shortages continued to slow the recovery in capital spending. The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said the 25 companies it surveys for its Monthly Leasing and Finance Index signed up for $8.1 billion in new loans, leases, and lines of credit last month, up from $6.7 billion a year earlier. Borrowings were down 17% from April but it was the second straight month of double-digit year-on-year growth.

Markets

NYCE Breaks Crowdfunding Record, Announces IPO

NYCE formally announced Wednesday a record-breaking $1.31-million raise, as well as the signing of a deal to go public with blockchain-powered alternative trading system tZero Group, a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the venture capital arm of Overstock.com. What Happened: In light of the pandemic, wealth disparities between different classes and...
Business

Mortgage Application Volume Fell Nearly 7 Percent

Mortgage application volume tumbled 6.9% on an adjusted basis during the week ended June 25, as rates increased slightly, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Applications Survey. Applications for refinances decreased 8% compared with the previous week while applications for purchases fell 5%. Year over year, applications for...
Winchester, MA

Board approves borrowing

WINCHESTER - Earlier this month, the Select Board approved a long-term borrowing, plus a short-term borrowing (one-year BAN - Bond Anticipation Notice) for $2.1M for the Lynch feasibility study, as well as drainage upgrades and engineering work at the Transfer Station for $200,000. Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy informed the board...
Real Estate

Housing sentiment jumps on consumers' selling and personal finance optimism

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) increased in March by 5.2 points to 81.7. Four of the HPSI’s six components increased month over month, including the components related to homebuying and home-selling conditions, household income, and home prices. The mortgage rate outlook component experienced the only decline; and the latest results indicate that only 6% of consumers believe that mortgage rates will decrease over the next 12 months. Year over year, the HPSI is up 0.9 points.
Economy

SimpleNexus, Finicity to allow lenders easier borrower verification

SimpleNexus has integrated with Finicity's Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) that allows lenders an easier verification of applicants' assets, income, and employment. SimpleNexus is a developer of a homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents. Finicity, a Mastercard company and provider of Open Banking solutions, launched MVS in February 2021. The service leverages consumer-permissioned bank and payroll data to provide accurate, real-time insight into a borrower's current assets, income and employment in minutes, without any paperwork. MVS has helped lenders shave up to 12 days off the origination process and is accepted by both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, making loans eligible for rep and warrant relief.
Washington State
Financial World

Washington’s ELFA says US business borrowings jump 20% in May

Economy

Markets

Solrise Finance

A decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana - the fastest blockchain to date. Solrise is a fully decentralized and non-custodial protocol for investment funds on Solana. What this means in practice is that anyone can open a fund, and anyone can invest in it. Our platform allows fund managers from all across the globe – whether they be well-established and looking for a new channel, or ambitious rookies with something to prove – to open a fund, with performance kept completely transparent. Existing decentralized fund management platforms on Ethereum are suffering from brutally high transaction fees. With Solrise, you can create, enter, and exit funds all for under $0.01.
Economy

CMBS Borrowers Face Refinancing Challenges

CMBS maturities looming in 2021 and 2022 could prove to be a tipping point for some assets. Given the distress still rippling through the retail and hotel sectors, some borrowers will have a tough time finding new capital. “We’re going to see some loans come up for maturity that won’t...
Real Estate

FHA Borrower Forbearance Assistance Information

As the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ripple across our nation, an escalating foreclosure crisis among FHA-insured borrowers is reaching a cataclysmic point impacting hundreds of thousands of borrowers. HUD Office of Housing Counseling understands that many homeowners may be struggling and unable to make mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Markets

Premium Income Corporation Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (TSX: PIC.A) (TSX: PIC.PR.A) – Premium Income Corporation (the "Fund") is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") that allows the Fund to issue shares of the Fund to the public from time to time, at the Fund's discretion, effective until September 8, 2022, unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated July 2, 2021 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Agent").
Markets

The Lifeline Of Financial Markets – Liquidity Defined

We recently read an analogy in which the author compares the current state of asset prices to an airplane flying at 50,000 feet. Unfortunately, we cannot find the article and provide a link. The gist is market valuations are flying at an abnormally high altitude. While our market plane cannot sustain such heights in the long run, there is little reason to suspect it will fall from the sky either.
Economy

Forbearance re-entries rise as borrowers struggle with underemployment

Pandemic-related mortgage payment suspensions fell again on Monday but the percentage of re-entries rose as federal officials finalized transitional directives for forbearance exits. The total forbearance rate slipped 2 basis points to 3.91% and re-entries rose to 6.2% of all suspended payments, from 5.9% the previous week, according to the...
Energy Industry

Fitch publishes ONGC's BBB-minus rating, outlook negative

Singapore, July 2 (ANI): Fitch Ratings has published Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC's) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating of BBB-minus. The outlook is negative. The agency has also assigned a BBB-minus rating to the company's US dollar senior unsecured notes. Fitch has also assigned BBB-minus ratings on foreign-currency guaranteed...
Economy

Technology at the intersection of borrower and LO satisfaction

Loan officers are overwhelmed by phone calls, emails, and repetitive tasks, and borrowers are frustrated trying to get answers to their questions. Artificial intelligence has unleashed the support automation revolution, which leads to borrower and loan officer satisfaction. In this session, you will learn all about the first AI-driven industry-leading...
Personal Finance

'Credit washing' scams harm lenders and honest borrowers

In the debate about credit reporting accuracy, there’s a common assertion given as fact: No one can erase bad credit information from their credit report if that information is accurate. Unfortunately, this is a myth. Removing negative information from your credit report is entirely possible and is, in fact, a booming business. It’s a scam that disadvantages identity theft victims and harms the ability of lenders to accurately underwrite loans, and it’s time for policymakers to act.
Business

CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 2

Fastly appointed Ronald Kisling chief financial officer. Kisling joins the cloud computing service provider from Google, where he was CFO of Fitbit. Kisling joined Fitbit in 2014 and served as chief accounting officer before taking over as finance chief. Kisling has held chief financial officer positions at several other technology companies, including Nanometrics, PGP, Portal Software, Saba Software, and SPL WorldGroup. Kisling succeeds Adriel Lares, who will step down as CFO after five years of service.
Economy

Most big European banks expected to hold on to loan loss provisions in Q2

After a notable first-quarter drop, loan loss provision levels at Europe's largest banks are expected to continue declining in the second quarter of 2021 and beyond, but lenders will likely hold on to some of their pandemic-related reserves for longer, analysts said. An uneven economic recovery across European countries, remaining...
Personal Finance

Fed: CECL Tool for Community Banks to Launch July 15

The Federal Reserve today said it plans to launch a new tool, the Scaled CECL Allowance for Losses Estimator, or SCALE, to help community banks implement the current expected credit loss standard. The Fed will launch the spreadsheet-based tool on July 15 during an “Ask the Fed” webinar featuring speakers from the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors. Bankers can register for the webinar at AsktheFed.org.
Business

ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Agrees to Sell Oxford Global Resources for $525M; Revises Guidance Upwards

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors, today announced the following transactions: 1) entered into a definitive purchase agreement to sell its Oxford Global Resources ("Oxford") business unit to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm, and 2) acquired the Infor business unit of Avaap ("Infor Business Unit"), a modern enterprise solutions integrator with deep domain expertise in healthcare and manufacturing across the U.S. and Europe. The Company also increased its financial estimates for the second quarter of 2021.