Stonefly Review

There are some truly great Atari game compilations out there so let's see if this second Evercade collection can stand out in the crowd. First up; let's take a look at a few classic Atari 2600 games. The one most gamers should be familiar with is Millipede and the iteration here is okay although quite rudimentary. That'll probably be a running theme in this review; how many of these games are inferior to their arcade counterparts but I'll try not to harp on the subject. Anyway, Haunted House is a cult classic and it's pretty fun to play for nostalgia reasons. Meanwhile, Yars' Revenge is a classic that I remember playing when I was younger and its quirky shooting is still enjoyable.