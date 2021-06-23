Cancel
Video Games

Stonefly Review

By Gareth Chadwick
TheSixthAxis
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStonefly is an unusual isometric action RPG. Rather than fighting off zombies, slimes and other traditional monsters, you’re knocking insects off leaves. Instead of running around wide-open areas, you’ll glide between branches of trees in your insectoid mech, only really touching them to launch back up into the air or collect resources. Instead of collecting loot, you’ll be researching upgrades. That last one is slightly less compelling, but still, Stonefly is a game with an enjoyably fresh take on a familiar genre.

