Kaedehara Kazuha teaser trailer released ahead of next week’s arrival in Genshin Impact

Looking for the Genshin Impact 1.7 release date? Each Genshin Impact update seems to be bigger than the last, and this next release may be the largest update to date. The region of Inazuma, along with several of its inhabitants might be heading to the game. Kazuha is set to be the first character from Inazuma arriving soon, but Yoimiya and Ayaka look set to join him next month.