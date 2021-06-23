Cancel
Kaedehara Kazuha teaser trailer released ahead of next week’s arrival in Genshin Impact

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiHoYo has released a brand new teaser trailer for the next character that will be added to the free to play RPG Genshin Impact, and that character is Kaedehara Kazuha. The teaser trailer does not show any gameplay but instead shows Kaedehara Kazuha musing about the moonlight, an upcoming battle, and a storm that is coming. He is sitting on a ship and is accompanied by Beidou who has taken in Kaedehara Kazuha after he escaped from a Vision Hunt.

