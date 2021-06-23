Cancel
Travel

Marriott Bonvoy Proclaims The Transformative Power Of Travel

hospitalitynet.org
 10 days ago

After enduring a pandemic where travel all but ceased for the first time in modern history and society became more insular, Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace – is making a fearless declaration: travel is an antidote to biases and narrow minds. In its new global “Power of Travel” campaign, Marriott Bonvoy is calling on the world to embrace the transformative power of travel as a vital pathway to growth, healing, and unity.

www.hospitalitynet.org
