WVDA aims to ‘slow the spread’

(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials Thursday reduced the flow support for the second half of the Missouri River's navigation season. In accordance with the corps' July 1st storage check, and as outlined in the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System Master Water Control Manual, officials say the service level to support navigation will be reduced 1,500 cubic feet per second from full service levels. However, the 2021 navigation flow season will still be a full eight months, ending on December 1st at the mouth in St. Louis. Corps officials site continuing drought conditions in the upper Missouri River basin as the reason for the reduced flow support, and say it's a necessary water conservation measure to ensure continued support to all authorized purposes for the short-and-long term.