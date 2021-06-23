Cancel
Will Carl Nassib’s ‘History-Making’ Move Shift The NFL’s Culture?

wgbh.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, following in the wake of former draft-pick Michael Sam, who came out in 2014 but did not play in a regular season game, and a small number of football retirees who came out after they left the league. To discuss what this means not just for other LGBTQ players, but for the broader culture of the NFL and American sports, Jim Braude was joined by Howard Bryant, a contributor for Meadowlark Media and author of "Full Dissidence: Notes From An Uneven Playing Field," and Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic who publicly came out when he was a sports writer for the Boston Herald in 2011.

www.wgbh.org
