The group behind the massive SolarWinds hacks recently launched another cyberattack campaign, and one of the victims was a Microsoft customer support agent. Microsoft has revealed in a blog post that it's tracking new activity from the group christened as Nobelium. "This recent activity was mostly unsuccessful," the company said, and the group failed to infiltrate most of the targets. The attackers managed to compromise at least three entities, however, and Microsoft also found information-stealing malware on one of its customer support agents' machines as part its current investigation.