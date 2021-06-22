Penetration testing in the modern regulatory and legal landscape
The modern penetration testing market has its roots in the so-called ethical hacking industry, born in the late '90s. Today, countless vendors of all sizes compete in the rapidly growing global market, while many organizations still perceive penetration testing merely as an optional best practice or a tedious annual exercise imposed by internal security policy. Others rather care about receiving a "clean" penetration testing executive summary to share with customers, partners or investors. In the meanwhile, mandatory penetration testing has become an inherent part of mushrooming personal data protection laws, privacy and cybersecurity regulations, some of which we will briefly review in this article.