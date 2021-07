They always say in football that you should never go back, but there would be something fascinating about a return to Anfield for Philippe Coutinho. His time at Liverpool is the only time in Europe where he’s played consistently well and looked like a star. He didn’t settle at Inter Milan before his move to Anfield, his time at Barcelona has been blighted by injury and he didn’t really fit into the team, while a loan spell at Bayern was fine but nothing spectacular.