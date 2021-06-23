Cancel
Economy

Euro yawns as German PMIs accelerate

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro is almost unchanged in the Wednesday session. In North American trade, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1940, down 0.01% on the day. An important gauge of economic activity is the PMI reports, and the news was positive out of Germany and the eurozone. German PMIs improved in May, as services and manufacturing continue to show strong expansion. Manufacturing PMI rose from 64.0 to 64.9, and the Services PMI climbed from 52.8 to 58.1. Eurozone PMIs posted similar numbers, signalling that the eurozone recovery continues to deepen, as the vaccine rollout moves ahead at a brisk clip.

