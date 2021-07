We've had A LOT of shark talk over the last week or so at the Jersey Shore and for good reason. If you haven't heard, a Great White Shark was caught just one mile from Seaside Heights and another 800 pound Great White was recently tracked by Ocearch near our shorelines. Experts have been saying that thousands of sharks are swimming though the Jersey Shore coast in an effort to get to warmer waters. While shark attacks are super-rare, it can happen. So, I dug in to find out exactly what to do if you need to survive one.