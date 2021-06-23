Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding on to modest gains

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Markit PMIs posted substantial advances in June, according to preliminary estimates. A better market mood supports high-yielding assets to the detriment of the greenback. EUR/USD is technically bullish in the near-term, but the momentum is limited. The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1950, recovering from an intraday low of 1.1911....

www.fxstreet.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Usd#Eur Usd#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD dropped further to 1.1806 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Further fall is expected as long as 1.1974 resistance holds. Break of 1.1806 will resume the decline from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, break of 1.1973 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2265 resistance.
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels

To read the full equity forecast, including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!. Much like the end of Q1, GBP/USD is closing Q2 on a rather sour note. The pair rejected 1.4240-50 yet again, making it look increasingly like a double top. A sharp deceleration in the Pound following a hawkish twist by the Federal Reserve has made positioning in GBP somewhat cleaner with longs liquidated. However, this point is variable for the Pound, particularly with monetary policy tightening and a strong UK economic outlook very much reflected in the price (OIS markets price BoE hike in Q3 22). As such, it would take a move below 1.3800 to gain momentum towards the 200DMA (1.3622), where buyers are likely to sit in waiting from 1.3670 (Mar-Apr double bottom). On the flip side, the pivotal 1.40 handle may act to cap the upside, making it the first target for bulls to overcome. Should Cable break above the even figure the worst of the struggle in the second and third quarters may be past. That said, Q3 is likely to be a much choppier affair with FX markets experiencing heightened sensitivity to economic data. As it stands, risks are more geared towards dips to 1.3670 and 1.3622 rather than a break of the Feb/June peak where we are more likely to meet firm demand.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE aims higher, but challenges remain

Dogecoin price falters and falls below the lower trend line of a symmetrical triangle pattern. DOGE cannot close above May’s declining trend line, reinforcing its importance. 23.60% Fibonacci retracement hovers above, strengthened by multiple daily price lows through May and June. Dogecoin price rally from the 200-day simple moving average...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats after US data, still heads for highest weekly close in a year

Japanese yen holds onto gains after US data. US dollar turns negative even as NFP surpass expectations. The USD/JPY is pulling back on Friday after rising significantly during two consecutive days. After the US official employment, it dropped to 111.14 and then bounced modestly. As of writing, it trades at 111.30, on its way to the highest weekly close since February 2020.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD approaching critical support

The 1.3820 level provided enough resistance for the GBP/USD to pass below the lower trend line of the channel down pattern, which guided the rate since June 23. During Friday's trading hours, the rate fluctuated sideways near the 1.3750 mark. In theory, the pair should decline, as it has no technical support as low as the 1.3677 level, where the weekly S2 simple pivot point was located at. However, support could be provided by round exchange rate levels like the 1.3740, 1.3720 and most importantly the 1.3700 mark. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The view from the heights

US payroll gains spark modest Friday profit-taking. USD/JPY up 3.1% from 107.92 since late April. Fed forecast revisions remain the dollar’s guiding light. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a retreat from 111.00. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report brought out a few long dollar sellers on Friday but the basic case for...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD fails to clear key resistance at $1,790

Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Key near-term resistance located at $1,790 remains intact. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD recovers further on Friday as the US dollar retreats

Greenback holds onto daily losses during Friday’s American session. US employment data triggers correction of the dollar. GBP/USD up on Friday, but down for the week. The GBP/USD is hovering near 1.3800 after a sharp recovery from 1.3730, the lowest level since mid-April. The pair bottomed immediately after the release of the US employment report and then bounced to the upside as the greenback reversed, falling across the board.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD stages limited rebound after US NFP data, stays near mid-1.1800s

EUR/USD recovered its losses after dropping toward 1.1800. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in June. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains around 92.50. The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest level since early April at 1.1808 in the early American session on Friday but managed to stage a rebound. After turning positive on the day above 1.1850, however, the pair lost its momentum and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.1844.
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3

USD/JPY appears to be in a stronger state if we look at price action over the last ten years. During this long period of time, the exchange rate has moved from the 75.00 handle in 2011 to the 111.00 area in the second quarter of 2021. This information, however, may not be very useful or actionable for forex traders who often times are inclined to get in and out of positions on timescales ranging from a few days to weeks. For this reason, we turn our attention to what has transpired over a shorter timeframe.
IndustryForexTV.com

Gold Futures Surging Higher As Market Awaits Jobs Data

Gold prices are moving higher Friday morning, placing the most active gold futures contracts in line for a positive close for a third straight session. A drop in yields on long-term U.S. Treasury Notes and a somewhat flat dollar are supporting the yellow metal’s uptick. Worries about the likely impact...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar set a fresh two-month-high this morning before pulling back, driven by the Non-farm Payrolls report. The bullish push in USD from the FOMC rate decision in June has yet to dissipate, and this may be keeping the door open for some extension of that move as the next big FOMC items are the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and the September FOMC rate decision, both of which take place later in the summer.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price forecast; Here's the next level after strong jobs report

(Kitco News) - Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst of Kitco News, expects more bearishness for gold and silver in the immediate future. After a stronger than expected jobs report, with the economy adding 850,000 nonfarm jobs, higher than the initially expected 700,000, gold climbed higher along with equities. Digging deeper into...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends slide to fresh 2021 low near 0.7460

AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure after testing 0.7500. US Dollar Index climbed above 92.50 in the American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day. The AUD/USD pair staged a rebound earlier in the day but failed to hold above 0.7500 and reversed its direction. As...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Is Testing The 1.1850 Level

After a more hesitant sentiment earlier this week, investors yesterday again saw the glass half full rather than half empty. Uncertainty on the spreading of the delta variant lingers. However, ongoing in progress in vaccinations, especially in the US and Europe, provides hope that the impact in the recovery should be manageable. Whatever the reason, reflationary spirits staged a comeback. European indices gained between 0.35% and 1.25%. US indices gained up to 0.52% (S&P 500) with the index again closing at a new record. US data were OK. Jobless claims declined faster than expected (363 000k). The Manufacturing ISM eased from 61.2 to 60.6, but still signals solid activity in the sector. Supply bottlenecks persist, input prices rose at the fastest pace on record and firms still struggle to attract workers. The direct impact of the release on FI and FX markets again was modest. The US yield curve again showed a modest flattening with the 2-y rising 0.4 bp while the 30-y dropped 2.5bp. The German yield curve performed in a similar way (2 y -0.5 bp, 30-y -1.6 bp). The dollar temporaril y eased on the risk-on, but returned near the post-Fed top levels later. EUR/USD closed at 1.1850. The DXY TW index finished at 92.59. Sterling came under mild pressure as BoE’s Bailey in a speech sounded cautious on post-corona growth and advocated not to overre act to what is most likely a temporary rise in inflation. EUR/GBP closed at EUR/GBP 0.8608 compared to an open near 0.857. Brent oil (temporaril y?) jumped north of $76 p/b as OPEC+ delayed a decision to raise daily production from August.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin’s sliding put-call ratio points to weakening bearish sentiment

The last time the put-call ratio dropped to six-month lows was during the December-January bull run. Bitcoin’s put-call open interest ratio has slipped to six-month lows, indicating an ebbing of bearish sentiment. According to data tracked by options analytics platform Skew, the ratio measuring the number of open positions, or...