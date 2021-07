The Bitcoin price continues to consolidate underneath a $34,000 barrier and on top of critical support $32,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD today touches the daily high of $33,972 before heading to the downside. During this period, the Bitcoin price is now facing down with 0.9% in the value. It is likely to retain this bearish vibe in the near term as the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) moves below the 45-level, shifting focus from the upside. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is hovering at $33,213.