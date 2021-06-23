Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rigby, ID

Rigby home catches fire, is total loss

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rj81r_0ad1Wm2C00

RIGBY (KIFI) - Central Fire District’s Rigby & Ririe stations were called out at 12:30 AM Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a house engulfed in flames.

They found an extensive fire running throughout the house when they arrived at the scene.

Two engine crews started extinguishing the flames, and one engine crew protected neighboring houses from flame exposure.

There were no serious injuries, but one homeowner was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where she was treated for smoke inhalation and then released.

The house was considered a total loss.

Fire crews cleared the scene at around 4:15 AM. The cause of the fire was possibly an
electrical issue, but will be investigated by the State Deputy Fire Marshal.

The post Rigby home catches fire, is total loss appeared first on Local News 8 .

Community Policy
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
911
Followers
946
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rigby, ID
Rigby, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Rigby, ID
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Loss#Accident#Rigby Ririe#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash Friday night

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)- A Pocatello man was taken to the hospital, after a motorcycle crash Friday night. Idaho State Police say the crash happened at 9:09 P.M, south of Forth Hall on I-15, at milepost 77. Michael Fleming, 48, of Pocatello, was traveling northbound on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Fleming lost control of the The post UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash Friday night appeared first on Local News 8.
Franklin County, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Police investigate incident near Willow Flats

Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar reports at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday, a 35-year-old South Jordan, Utah woman walked into the sheriff's office to report a suspicious incident that occurred up Willow Flats near the campground. The post Police investigate incident near Willow Flats appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Police arrest 2 suspects

The American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a wanted and dangerous suspect. The post Police arrest 2 suspects appeared first on Local News 8.