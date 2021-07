If the Knicks again decide against pursuing Kyle Lowry, it could be because they have identified his younger version. Baylor guard Jared Butler, who named Lowry first when asked for his NBA player comparison, said he met with the Knicks and nine other teams Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The Knicks’ longtime search for a point guard includes a 2013 hiccup, when they backed out of a deal with the Raptors that would’ve landed Lowry for Iman Shumpert, Metta World Peace and a future first-rounder.