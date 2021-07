Mr. Robert “Bob” Lee Bowen went to Heaven to be with the Lord Jesus. He was born in Broadwater, Hog Island. He leaves behind his loving wife, Anna K. Bowen; sons, John and Adam (Ann); sisters-in-law, Ann Carmichael (Al), Kimberly McBride (Richard), and Ann Adams (Roy); brothers-in-law, Charles Kello and Robert Kello (Suzanne); and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Marian Marshall, preceded him in death.