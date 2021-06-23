Cancel
The Hundred: Southern Brave sign de Kock, Conway

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], June 23 (ANI): Southern Brave on Wednesday confirmed the signing of two overseas players -- Quinton de Kock and Devon Conway -- for the inaugural edition of The Hundred. South African keeper de Kock has more than 200 international appearances to his name. He's scored over 9,000 runs...

