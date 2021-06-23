Cancel
US New Home Sales Drop 5.9% in May, Second Monthly Decline

By jshaffer
KDWN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of new homes fell for a second month in May, dropping a bigger-than-expected 5.9%. The May sales decline pushed sales down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The median price of a new home sold in May rose to $374,400, up 18.1% from a year ago. The report on new home sales followed a report Tuesday from the National Association of Realtors that sales of existing homes fell for a fourth straight month in May.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Home Sales#The Commerce Department
