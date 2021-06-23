Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The Movement Against Critical Race Theory Is Deeply Necessary

By 5 min read
creators.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the establishment media, critical race theory, or CRT, is a distraction. It is a right-wing smear. It is a conservative attempt to quash the dark side of American history. Most of all, according to the establishment media, you must never — ever — pay attention to the infusion of CRT into the nation's institutions of power. According to MSNBC's Chuck Todd, controversy over CRT is a "creation ... It keeps people watching or it keeps people clicking." According to CNN's Bakari Sellers, CRT is just "America's history." According to The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, those who criticize CRT are merely attempting to prevent "us from learning our history."

www.creators.com
Community Policy
View All 23 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Person
Bakari Sellers
Person
Chuck Todd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Crt#Msnbc#Cnn#The Washington Post#Americans#Harvard Law School#The New York Times#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
UCLA
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Republicans just proved critical race theory correct

It was a good day for the insurrectionists. Senate Republicans voted in lockstep on Tuesday to block the landmark voting rights bill, in effect embracing the disenfranchisement of non-White voters under the “big lie” justification that widespread voter fraud denied Donald Trump reelection. Even as they did so, Senate Republicans...
SocietyNew Pittsburgh Courier

Critical Race Theory and the whitewashing of America

It was not enough that 47 states have introduced over 500 bills that will limit the time, places and rights to vote in America, as well as allow states to change voter results in those elections that Republican legislatures “feel” had fraud. Without the recent attack on “Critical Race Theory”, it would be possible, for years to come, to show how a racist right wing White America abolished the voting rights of millions of Americans, many of whom happened to be people of color.
Syracuse, NYwrvo.org

Experts discuss controversy around Critical Race Theory

In Facebook groups and school board meetings across the country, parents are speaking out against teaching Critical Race Theory in their childrens’ classrooms. This controversy comes as communities across the country celebrate Juneteenth, but Kishi Ducre -- who’s seen similar conversations in a Facebook group of central New York moms -- said she’s worried the people opposing this topic to grade school curricula don’t really understand what Critical Race Theory is.
Mathews, VAgazettejournal.net

Letter: Explaining critical race theory

The demonization of critical race theory has made its way to Gloucester and Mathews. (See recent articles and letters in the Gazette-Journal.) A pause to define critical race theory is in order. It is not hard to understand. Critical race theory is a decades old American legal principle that holds...
EducationThe Heartland Institute

Canceling Critical Race Theory

Just four weeks ago, I wrote about the beginnings of a resistance to the teaching of Critical Race Theory, which is Marxist in nature, and asserts that the U.S. is systemically and irredeemably racist. Parents and other citizens started filing lawsuits and joining emergent activist groups. And now, many state governments have entered the fray. According to Education Week, as of June 18th, 25 states have introduced bills or taken other steps that would restrict the teaching of the controversial theory. In fact, eight states have already enacted bans.
SocietyInternational Business Times

Critical Race Theory Sparks Activism In Students

Critical race theory – an academic framework that holds that racism is embedded in society – has become the subject of an intense debate about how issues of race should or shouldn’t be taught in schools. Largely missing in the debate is evidence of how exposure to critical race theory...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
Educationreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Laws against ‘critical race theory’ offer hope for a balanced perspective in schools

As a college professor who has studied or taught history for more than 20 years, I must respond to Jim Graham’s June 16 letter to the editor. He claims that anti-critical race theory legislation is meant to “stifle any discussions of race and its impact” on U.S. history. This seems to be the new liberal talking point about the pushback to critical race theory as an effort to make Republicans look white and reactionary. But it is categorically false.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns against the dangers of critical race theory infiltrating America

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz issued a stark warning toward the dangers of teaching critical race theory in schools and the military Saturday on "Watters' World." "I think it is waking a lot of people up" Cruz said. "They've been living their lives, raising their kids, and suddenly they're finding out that their local school is teaching them that that America is fundamentally racist, that all white people are racists, that every issue we have in America, it is all about us fighting on racial lines that whites and blacks hate each other and have to hate each other. And that's all a lie. That's all poison and it's being poured into the minds of our kids."