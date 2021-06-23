Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Soléna 2019 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

winemag.com
 15 days ago

Smooth as silk, this is a rich mix of blackberry, plum, fig and black cherry fruit. The tannins fold a frame of coffee grounds, earth and stem around the finish. The overall balance suggests that it should smooth out in another year or two. Paul Gregutt. rating. 93. Price. Designation.

www.winemag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinot Noir#Vineyard#Sol#Earth#Winery#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Enthusiast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Press Democrat

Wine of the week: Decoy, 2019 California Pinot Noir

Mother Nature’s capricious ways have always forced winemakers to think outside the box. The pandemic has made them even more enterprising. “The most challenging vintages tend to teach us the most, and 2020 was one of those vintages,” said Dana Epperson, the vice president of winemaking for Duckhorn’s Decoy and Migration labels. “It forced us to adapt and to be innovative in so many ways. My big takeaway is the heightened sense of resiliency and creativity it fostered.”
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Roco 2018 Marsh Estate Vineyard Chardonnay (Yamhill-Carlton)

This opens with lovely scents of honeysuckle and orange blossom. It's full and forward on the palate, matching ripe pear fruit with light suggestions of citrus. Though new oak was limited to just 12%, it adds a warmly toasty frame to the finish. This is delicious now and should be enjoyed over the next half decade. Paul Gregutt.
Drinksvinepair.com

Chehalem Pinot Noir ‘Chehalem Mountains’ 2018, Willamette Valley, Ore.

If you haven’t yet discovered why Oregon’s Pinot Noirs are considered among the best in the world, this is a wine to try. Not only is Chehalem’s 2018 “Chehalem Mountains” Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley a superb example; it’s also one of the top Pinot values from Oregon, with a suggested price of $30 but available for a few dollars less at some stores.
Drinkswinemag.com

Sweet Cheeks 2019 Vintage Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley)

Clear, almost transparent, this offers clean, fresh and simple fruit flavors of sliced Asian pear and apple. There is the barest hint of cinnamon spice though no barrel time is indicated. The elegance and simplicity are the strengths here. Paul Gregutt. rating. 88. Price. Designation. Vintage. Variety. Pinot Gris. Winery.
winemag.com

Cramele Recas 2019 Legendary Estate Series Pinot Grigio (Romania)

Pale pink in the glass this Romanian rosé has aromas of raspberry and strawberry. In the mouth there are flavors of strawberries and cream and raspberry with a pleasant finish. Jeff Jenssen. rating. 85. Price. Designation. Legendary Estate Series. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Winery. Cramele Recas. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Drinkswinemag.com

Cramele Recas 2019 Dreambird Pinot Grigio (Romania)

Thnose delivers aromas of apricot, lemon blossom and just a whiff of mint. In the mouth there are flavors of peach and lemon pith with a zesty finish. Jeff Jenssen. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com

Golan Heights Winery 2018 Yarden Pinot Gris (Galilee)

Light straw to the eye, this wine has a nose of citrus and soft baking spice. It is bright on the palate, with flavors of lemon, nectarine and nutmeg that round off to a lime zest finish. Mike DeSimone. rating. 86. Price. Designation. Yarden. Variety. Pinot Gris. Winery. Golan Heights...
Drinkswinemag.com

Vini 2019 Veni Vidi Vici Pinot Grigio (Thracian Valley)

This Bulgarian Pinot Grigio is straw colored with aroma of peach, apricot and lemon zest.The well balanced palate offers flavors of white peach and pear with a soft finish. Jeff Jenssen. rating. 86. Price. Designation. Veni Vidi Vici. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Winery. Vini. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12%
Drinkswinemag.com

Donati Family Vineyard 2017 Merlot (Paicines)

Strong oak aromas surround the dried cherry, anise and dried meat elements on the nose of this bottling. There is a viscous, glycerine-like feel to the palate, where dried cherry, oregano and thyme flavors lead into a savory, mushroomy finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. Variety. Merlot. Winery. Donati Family...
Drinkswinemag.com

Lamadrid 2016 Single Vineyard Gran Reserva Malbec (Agrelo)

Ripe blackberry and cassis aromas are touched by creamy oak, while this is solid and energetic on a palate that doesn't run deep. Black-fruit flavors feature integrated oak, while this is steady and solid on the finish, but with minimal depth. Considering the difficulties of the 2016 vintage in Mendoza, this is a winner to drink now through 2022. Michael Schachner.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Lenné Estate 2018 Kill Hill Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton $60

The highest point of Steve and Karen Lutz’s 21-acre estate came to be known as Kill Hill because of its poor soil, and just below that rocky spot at 560 feet elevation are two distinct blocks of Dijon 114 and 667 clonal Pinot Noir they established during the 2004 and 2005 vintages while building their tasting room near Laughlin Road. Steve focuses this five-barrel project on those surviving vines and he keeps the focus on that fruit, a drink that begins with aromas of blueberry preserves and cherry pie filling with cola and light influence of barrel. The flavors match with blackcurrant richness on the midpalate and a long and layered finish of Bing cherry skin, clove, toast and pomegranate juice.
winemag.com

Pebblestone 2019 Ellis Vineyards Block 1 Pinot Gris (Rogue Valley)

Fresh, spicy and slightly bitter with apparent skin flavors, this marries apple and white peach fruit to a rather soft mouthfeel. It's not a big wine, but it's perfectly serviceable for a spring picnic. Drink chilled sometime over the next couple of years. Paul Gregutt. rating. 87. Price. Designation. Ellis...
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Wild Goose Vineyards 2019 Gamay Noir, Naramata Bench, $24

For a family with a portfolio that’s come to include the Germany red variety Dunkelfelder, Gamay is relatively mainstream for British Columbia’s pioneering Kruger family and its talented third-generation winemaker Nik Kruger. He’s dialed in a sweet spot on the Naramata Bench near Penticton, pulling it into the Okanagan Falls winery on Oct. 12 and devoting 10 months in French oak with a medium toast level. In the glass, its appearance and aromas are redolent of cranberry cocktail with boysenberry and blackcurrant. Inside, it’s a delightful drink of cherry, cranberry and cream soda, backed by a pinch of tobacco and finished with blueberry. The fruity yet serious profile is ideal with roasted pork loin, grilled steak, lamb chops or a cheese and meat board.
winemag.com

Cattleya 2019 Belly of the Whale Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Ample aromas of roasted raspberry, white pepper, lemon pepper and rose petals make for a very inviting nose on this bottling. There's approachable richness on the palate, with poached strawberry, and then waves of chai spice leading into a warm, vanilla-laced finish. Fresh acidity pumps through the entire experience. Matt Kettmann.
Drinkswinemag.com

Brancott 2018 Pinot Grigio (Marlborough)

This is a fleshy, fruity, honey-toned wine that, even though it's dubbed Pinot Grigio, is closer to Pinot Gris in style. The perfumed nose emits lemon balm, yeasty apple, peach, honey and orchard blossoms. The palate is full bodied and creamy with a lemony finish. Christina Pickard. rating. 87. Price.
winemag.com

Frey 2019 Organic Pinot Grigio (Mendocino)

A very buttery aroma leads to vivid white-pepper, tilled earth and citrus flavors in this full-bodied, smooth-textured wine. It is good for folks who prefer savory and earthy flavors over simply fruity ones. Jim Gordon. rating. 86. Price. Designation. Organic. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Winery. Frey. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Drinkswinemag.com

Warr-King 2016 Kiona Vineyards Merlot (Red Mountain)

The warmth of the appellation shows on the aromas, which offer notes of fruit leather and dark cherry. Plush, somewhat dried out flavors follow. Sean P. Sullivan. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com

Red Car 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Crisp red fruit dominates in this lovely wine, which delivers a great depth of flavor and nuance. Tangerine and blood orange characteristics add continued freshness and undeniable appeal. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Rosé of. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Red Car. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.4%. Bottle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy