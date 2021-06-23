Parent company of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein unloads several brands

As Pride month comes to a close, we’re highlighting 10 brands that have spent the past three weeks making their stance known by creating special products whose proceeds go toward a range of organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ lives. Balenciaga, for instance, will be donating 15 percent of the sales from their pride collection to The Trevor Project, while Calvin Klein launched the social campaign #PROUDINMYCALVINS, which brings awareness to social causes surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community. Although the officially designated Pride month and corresponding celebrations (including a party in the New York City streets on June 27 that took the place of the usual annual parade,) will end come July 1, your support of the organizations listed below can occur any day of the year. Take the final week of Pride to familiarize yourself with these foundations—and shop the brands that support them forever.