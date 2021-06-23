Cancel
Business

Parent company of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein unloads several brands

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePVH Corp. is exiting its Heritage Brands business as it focuses on its two powerhouse brands. PVH Corp. has entered into a deal to sell its Heritage Brands business — which includes the Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene brand trademarks — to Authentic Brands Group for $220 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

chainstoreage.com
