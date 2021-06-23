Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

OSP guidelines eased to encourage BPO industry: PM Modi

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said OSP guidelines that were liberalised in November last year have been simplified further to encourage the country's BPO industry and will lead to greater ease of doing business and regulatory clarity. He said in a tweet that...

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osp#Bpo#Government Of India#Osp#Bpo#Ani#Telecom#Epabx#Third Party Data Centres#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
Indiadallassun.com

Centre further liberalises guidelines for OSPs

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): To make India a favourable destination for expansion of voice-related Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), the Centre on Wednesday liberalised the guidelines for Other Service Providers (OSPs), removing the distinction between domestic and international OSP. Informing media about the move, Union Minister for Electronics and...
Yogadallassun.com

PM Modi to address lead event of 7th International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the lead event of the 7th International Yoga Day on June 21 (Monday). In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels.
Yogadallassun.com

World is realising benefits of Yoga, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday. "The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga. I thank @PMBhutanfor his constant passion towards...
Indiaalbuquerquenews.net

PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday. In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat"Yesterday, Prime Minister shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode that contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Let us reiterate our commitment to ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is heard in every household like casual discussions with elders while he also urged the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi pays tribute to Indian Olympians

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to all the Olympians who represented India on the occasion of Internation Olympic Day on Wednesday. "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud...
PoliticsBBC

Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi promises elections in Kashmir

Indian PM Narendra Modi has said his government plans to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon. He told regional leaders in Delhi on Thursday that polls could be held after an exercise to redraw the boundaries of assembly seats was carried out. This was the first such meeting since...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to review Ayodhya development plan today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the future vision of Ayodhya's development today in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources had confirmed on Friday that the future vision includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several...
Yogadallassun.com

Yoga shows us road from stress to strength: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that yoga became a source of inner strength among people amid the Covid pandemic, adding that yoga became a medium to transform negativity to creativity. "Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity...
Yogaalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Ahmedabad via video conference and elaborated on his vision of creating a 'Mini-Japan' in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also thanked leaders of Hyogo Prefecture especially...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Man who compiled e-book thanks PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): Guru Prasad, a resident of Chennai, has extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter acknowledged his e-book compilation comprising all mentions by the Prime Minister about Tamil Nadu during his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme. Speaking to ANI, Guru Prasad...
Public Healthatlanticcitynews.net

PM Modi has directed to create open source version of CoWIN

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Dr RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Authority (NHA) and Co-WIN platform on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed to create an open-source version of Co-WIN and to give it free of cost to any country who wants it.
Indiadallassun.com

PM Modi calls himself big admirer of Tamil culture

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pointed out that he is a 'big' admirer of "Tamil culture and language" and said every Indian should cherish and feel proud that the most ancient language of the world. "I am a big admirer of Tamil culture....
Indiadallassun.com

Reforms by conviction and incentives says PM Modi in blog

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and in the backdrop of a financial crunch seen across the world, states in India were able to borrow significantly more in 2020-21 and were able to raise an extra Rs 1.06 lakh crores in the period 2020-21. This, significant increase in availability of resources Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was made possible by an approach of 'Centre-State bhagidari'.
Entertainmentdallassun.com

Addiction neither cool not style statement, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Addiction to drugs is neither cool nor a style statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday. PM Modi also said drugs only bring with them darkness, destruction and devastation, and lauded...
HealthBirmingham Star

India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the people driving the country's COVID-19 vaccination effort, stating that India's inoculation drive keeps gaining momentum. This comes as India crossed a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone of overtaking the United States of America in the total...
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
Chinadallassun.com

The China and Russia 'Principal Group' Gathered in Nanjing Innovation Week

Recently, the first head activity of Nanjing Innovation Week - China-Russia Grand Institute (Nanjing) Innovation Forum was successfully held in the Conference Center of the International Expo Center. With the theme of 'New Opportunities for Innovation and Russia Cooperation under the New Development Pattern', the forum jointly holds international innovation activities online and offline, promotes two-way exchanges and consultation services and helps enterprises realize incubation and soft land.