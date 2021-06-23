Murder victim's brother says accused killer purchased ghost gun parts online

MorgueFile

The brother of murder victim Susan Williams said his sister felt bad for accused killer Matthew J. Reed so she let him stay in her Snydertown home before troopers say the 23-year-old homeless man shot and killed the woman and two others.

James Mondrosch, 64, of Danville, said his sister and Reed were related by marriage. Mondrosch said Reed moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey and lived with Mondrosch for several weeks before being thrown out after the man discovered Reed was purchasing parts online to build a ghost gun.

A ghost gun is an unregulated firearm built with various parts that could be purchased online and are untraceable.

According to police, a dispute over a vehicle purchase caused Reed to “snap” just before he shot and killed Williams along with James Dicken and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road on June 9, state Trooper Josiah Reiner wrote in a criminal affidavit. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.

Police have not said what type of gun was used in the slayings. Officers do not comment on ongoing investigations. A preliminary hearing for Reed is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is the thanks my sister got,” Mondrosch said. “This is all very sad and I wanted people to know what this kid was up to.”

Mondrosch, who said he moved to the Danville area four years ago, said Reed moved to Pennsylvania several months ago and Mondrosch allowed Reed to stay with him. The living arrangement eventually ended and Reed moved to Mondrosch’s sister’s house and then to Haven Ministry, the homeless shelter in Sunbury.

“He was supposed to only be here for a few days,” Mondrosch said. “That turned into a few weeks, and then I found out he was buying parts to build a gun.”

Mondrosch said he intercepted mail and discovered the parts that were being purchased to build a gun.

Mondrosch said Reed and Williams had a deal for a vehicle and that Reed was supposed to finish paying the car off before taking it.

“He didn’t want to wait anymore so this happened,” he said.

Mondrosch said Reed assaulted him while he was living in his home. “He attacked me and, make no mistake, he is a smart kid and he knows exactly what he was doing,” Mondrosch said he did not file any reports with police but instead just wanted Reed to leave.

Mondrosch said he is devastated over losing his family members.

“John (Paul Dicken) was such a great kid and such a talented kid,” he said. “He was getting ready to open up a small business fixing engines.”

Mondrosch said his family is having a memorial service for Williams this coming weekend.

“We are all just shocked at all of this,” he said. “This is all just so sad.”

Reed is currently being held in Northumberland County Jail after District Judge John Gembic denied the man bail. Reed faces three counts of criminal homicide and one count each of robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. A previous out-of-state conviction for aggravated assault led to the illegal firearm possession charge.

According to arrest papers, Reed planned to steal the 1997 Toyota Camry from the victims and brought a gun to kill them if he needed to.

Reed told police he was working to purchase the vehicle, but a dispute ensued and the victims decided to sell the vehicle to someone else, arrest papers state.

A witness said she saw Reed outside the victims’ home as they looked over the car at about noon the day of the murders, according to court documents. The vehicle was gone by 3 p.m. and later recovered at the Sunbury boat launch off South Front Street. Reed was apprehended about 8:15 p.m. nearby at Haven Ministry.

The murder scene and the shelter are about 8 miles apart.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, said Reed potentially faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.