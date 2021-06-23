Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

An Inflection Point for the Greater Los Angeles Office Market

By Jeff Shaw
rebusinessonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Los Angeles has one of the largest office development pipelines in the nation, which includes new construction and some sizeable adaptive reuse projects. There is currently more than 6 million square feet in this pipeline with nearly 2.7 million square feet scheduled to deliver this year. This will increase overall vacancy throughout 2021. The most significant developments are occurring in Downtown and West Los Angeles, which contain more than 55 percent of all new office construction. One of the most prominent projects is One Westside, a shopping mall conversion that will contain 584,000 square feet of creative office space in West Los Angeles. Google will be moving into the building upon completion.

rebusinessonline.com
