Provincial Vineyards 2017 Cuvée Duo Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

For a family with a portfolio that’s come to include the Germany red variety Dunkelfelder, Gamay is relatively mainstream for British Columbia’s pioneering Kruger family and its talented third-generation winemaker Nik Kruger. He’s dialed in a sweet spot on the Naramata Bench near Penticton, pulling it into the Okanagan Falls winery on Oct. 12 and devoting 10 months in French oak with a medium toast level. In the glass, its appearance and aromas are redolent of cranberry cocktail with boysenberry and blackcurrant. Inside, it’s a delightful drink of cherry, cranberry and cream soda, backed by a pinch of tobacco and finished with blueberry. The fruity yet serious profile is ideal with roasted pork loin, grilled steak, lamb chops or a cheese and meat board.