Provincial Vineyards 2017 Cuvée Duo Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

The highest point of Steve and Karen Lutz’s 21-acre estate came to be known as Kill Hill because of its poor soil, and just below that rocky spot at 560 feet elevation are two distinct blocks of Dijon 114 and 667 clonal Pinot Noir they established during the 2004 and 2005 vintages while building their tasting room near Laughlin Road. Steve focuses this five-barrel project on those surviving vines and he keeps the focus on that fruit, a drink that begins with aromas of blueberry preserves and cherry pie filling with cola and light influence of barrel. The flavors match with blackcurrant richness on the midpalate and a long and layered finish of Bing cherry skin, clove, toast and pomegranate juice.