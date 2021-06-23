Cancel
Drinks

Provincial Vineyards 2017 Cuvée Duo Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

winemag.com
 15 days ago

This is a soft and pretty wine, with candy fruit flavors of raspberry and citrus. It's nicely set up with zesty acidity, and rolls out through a smooth, fruity and quite lovely midpalate. If fruit forward is your style, you can't do much better at this price. Paul Gregutt. rating.

#Pinot Noir#Vineyards#Willamette Valley#Cuv E#Fruit#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Enthusiast
