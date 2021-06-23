Gabriela Coletta to Leave Councillor Edwards Office; Takes Manager Position at New England Aquarium
After nearly four years of service to District One, Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards announced Chief of Staff Gabriela Coletta will move on to her next role as External Relations Manager for the New England Aquarium’s downtown waterfront planning initiative. Coletta will be leading the revitalization of the Aquarium’s harborwalk and a campaign to ensure the downtown waterfront remains inclusive, accessible, and climate resilient for all Bostonians.eastietimes.com