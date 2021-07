Vans, a popular shoe company, technically began operation back in 1966. They became a hit in the 70s, as skateboarders used them all the time because they were both stylish and durable. Since then, they have become even more popular, especially as of late, and you’ll see them all over the place including on the feet of athletes, celebrities, both in high-top form, as well as low-cut, casual footwear.