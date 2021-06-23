Cancel
Under Armour Rises as Cowen Calls it a Best Idea

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) rose more than 2% after Cowen called it a best idea. The firm called the company a top idea and said it sees upside to consensus, CNBC reported. “The sector’s recent valuation contraction creates an improved risk/reward opportunity, particularly for UAA which is down 20%...

