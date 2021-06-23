Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Sustainable Cleveland shares their sustainability journey through laundry pods

James Stephens
James Stephens
CLEVELAND, OH — Sustainable Cleveland is sharing their experience with living sustainably to inspire other people. They advise that to be more sustainable, people will have to start by making small changes: by changing to more sustainable products.

Sustainable Cleveland has stated that they started their journey a very long time ago.

Two years ago, they discovered laundry detergent pods. They are impressed with how the company and its products are handling their business. Sustainable Cleveland was interested in a lot of things the company has offered.

The things that stood out from this pod company are that they use eco-friendly ingredients, do not use animal testing, and use low-waste packaging on the product. On its practicality side, the pod product is easy to use and is small and easy to carry. Sustainable Cleveland also expresses how they can get the pods shipped to them directly.

Although the products aren’t cheap, Sustainable Cleveland prefers to use the pods. The product has helped them live more sustainably in the long run. Their wastes have decreased. The pods also do their work well as they make their clothes clean and not stink.

Even if they prefer the pods, Sustainable Cleveland will always keep a bottle of detergent. It will be used for special occasions such as pre-treating stains or for hand washing, especially when they run out of pods.

According to their website, Sustainable Cleveland is “A community of people from every walk of life working together to reshape Cleveland into a vibrant livable city with thriving businesses and a flourishing natural environment.” They also state that they are “A resource that offers information and actionable tools so you can make smart, sustainable choices at home, at work, and in your community.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

ABOUT

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

