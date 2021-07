When Cyberpunk 2077 crashed and burned at launch last Christmas, one of the more surprising side-effects was Sony’s decision to not just refund purchases but pull the game from the PlayStation storefront altogether. That decision has held for just a hair over six months now, and CD Projekt Red even cited it as a reason for its poor sales over the course of 2021 to date. “The general situation as long as we are not back on the Sony store has not changed,” CDPR told investors at the top of June. “One of the leading marketplaces for us is not available and we generate most of the sales on the PC/digital channels.”