SunRiver Community Eases Back Into Pre-Pandemic Lifestyle with PMP Partnership

– By AP Team – After a long and unexpected year of an unforeseen pandemic, the sun is shining at the SunRiver Communities in St. George, Utah. The largest age-restricted community with over 2,300 homes has partnered with Property Management Professionals (“PMP”) based out of Southern California. On Thursday, June 17th, PMP held a welcome luncheon on the SunRiver property where the community was able to come together and celebrate not only their newest partnership, but its representation of life returning as it was pre-pandemic. The event was catered by Wild Thyme Catering. The menu options included BBQ Teriyaki chicken, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, soft-serve ice cream, and drinks (water/soda). There was also raffle opportunities offering prizes such as gift cards and a free night’s stay at the St George Hampton Inn. Over 700 members of the community were in attendance.