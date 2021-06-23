Green Voices of the Past : First Reflections
Posted for: Emily Poteat. Uncovering voices of the past is an interesting prospect. Voices one once considered lost to time can be brought to the present through work in archives. My Graduate Assistantship with Falvey Library's Distinctive Collections and Irish Studies aims to do just that. Through transcribing historical documents in Villanova's collection, every day I am confronted with the experiences and distinct voices from unique figures from the past.