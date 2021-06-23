Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villanova, PA

Green Voices of the Past : First Reflections

villanova.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted for: Emily Poteat. Uncovering voices of the past is an interesting prospect. Voices one once considered lost to time can be brought to the present through work in archives. My Graduate Assistantship with Falvey Library’s Distinctive Collections and Irish Studies aims to do just that. Through transcribing historical documents in Villanova’s collection, every day I am confronted with the experiences and distinct voices from unique figures from the past.

blog.library.villanova.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Reflections#Falvey Library#Distinctive Collections#Irish Studies#Irish American#Republican#Scottish#Falvey Memorial Library#The History Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud...
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy