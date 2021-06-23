Reclaiming Culture After ‘The Great Reset’
Things feel different in the world of work these days. Several months of employees’ working from home has changed many organizations’ corporate cultures. Leaders know this. To reinvigorate or resurrect their corporate cultures, many leaders are asking employees to stop working from home and return to the office. Nearly 70% of leaders believe their employees should be in the office three or more days each week to sustain a strong organizational culture.chiefexecutive.net