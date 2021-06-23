Reclaiming Culture After ‘The Great Reset’

Companies have planned and drilled for disasters, such as extreme weather events, homeland terror, etc., for years. Many businesses even planned for a pandemic. Yet, no one could have predicted the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis or the nuances it would hold. It was with amazing elegance and speed that so many companies relocated their workforces and, as a result, managed to adapt by re-tooling their operating model. The virus touched almost every aspect of life; and, because of that, it’s necessary to know how to redefine workplace culture after any emergency so that our expectations and directions are clear and we’re better prepared for the future.