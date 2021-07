This year started on the right foot for BMW’s marketing team, as the Bavarian brand signed a deal with Marvel for some of its upcoming movies. This deal is about to start paying dividends since more movies part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to be released, as we start going back to our normal lives. The first new movie in the MCU is Black Widow, in which we’ll get to see Scarlett Johansson driving a BMW, according to this latest teaser published by the company on its US YouTube channel.