Alliance Steel Building Systems expands operations to Eufaula

Alliance Steel Building Systems, an Oklahoma City-based metal building company, has announced its expansion into the Southeast United States with a new office in Eufaula. The new office space is located at 221 East Broad Street, Suite B, in the heart of Eufaula’s Historic District. Alliance Steel Eufaula will be home to at least nine employees including drafters, detailers and engineers responsible for the designs and building plans of Alliance’s industry leading metal buildings. The Eufaula office will also serve as an engineering center for Alliance’s sister company ACI Building Systems out of Batesville, Miss.