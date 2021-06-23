Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, AL

Alliance Steel Building Systems expands operations to Eufaula

By For The Tribune
Dothan Eagle
 10 days ago

Alliance Steel Building Systems, an Oklahoma City-based metal building company, has announced its expansion into the Southeast United States with a new office in Eufaula. The new office space is located at 221 East Broad Street, Suite B, in the heart of Eufaula’s Historic District. Alliance Steel Eufaula will be home to at least nine employees including drafters, detailers and engineers responsible for the designs and building plans of Alliance’s industry leading metal buildings. The Eufaula office will also serve as an engineering center for Alliance’s sister company ACI Building Systems out of Batesville, Miss.

dothaneagle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, AL
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Building#Manufacturing Plants#Structural Steel#Alliance Steel Eufaula#Aci Building Systems#Associated Steel Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...