German health minister angry at UEFA decision on stadium rainbow lighting

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

MUNICH, Germany, June 23 (Reuters) - German health minister Jens Spahn has been angered by what he slammed as a "very irritating" UEFA decision to stop Munich's Allianz Arena being lit in rainbow colours for Germany's Euro 2020 match against Hungary to protest an anti-LGBTQ law.

Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter suggested making the gesture during Wednesday's match to highlight legislation in Hungary banning school materials deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change and restricting the media from showing such content in programmes accessible to minors.

But European football's governing body declined the request, offering instead alternative dates.

"This decision angered me," Spahn told Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday. "Important sponsors of the Euros and of UEFA are state companies from China, Qatar and Russia.

"Those are authoritarian states who have severe problems with rights for women, homosexuals or different thinking people."

Spahn, the Christian Democrat party’s most prominent gay politician, said he found it "very irritating " that this was not an issue for UEFA but the colours of the rainbow were.

The Allianz Arena, home to Bayern Munich, is configured to allow the exterior and roofing to be lit up in colours.

"UEFA receives money from authoritarian states and so gives them influence," Spahn said. "This in a way is also politics. So how does the allegedly neutral organisation not clash with its own principles?"

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin rejected the criticism, saying the decision was taken to protect the soccer body.

"Please, you know very well that UEFA is not a homophobic organisation and I personally am neither. We have shown that often enough," Ceferin told Germany's Welt newspaper.

"But we do not want to be used by populist actions and that is why we took that decision. Because of football's popularity, too many times it is attempted to misuse sports organisations for (one's) own purposes."

There has been widespread criticism of UEFA's decision in Germany, including from politicians, businesses and rights groups.

Several Germany players and coach Joachim Loew have also spoken in favour of such a gesture, with Bavarian premier Markus Soeder also regretting UEFA's decision.

Munich mayor Reiter called the decision "shameful", while several other stadiums in Germany will be lit up on the evening with the rainbow colours.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

