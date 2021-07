We continue our countdown with Jeremy Chaplin out of Waverly. Waverly, IA (Waverly-Shell Rock HS) It’s not a surprise that Jeremy Chaplin’s biggest takeaway from his recruiting visit was being on the field for the Swarm for the Penn State game. That would be a dream come true for most Hawk fans. Ok, all Hawk fans. The walk-on from Waverly comes in knowing he has to put in work, but most Hawk recruits out of Iowa aren’t afraid of work. Chaplin was a first-team all-state selection his senior year in high school. He played both offense and defense. He was a three-year letterman in both football and baseball. Also, Chaplin is an excellent student. He was named academic all-district both his junior and senior years. Here is some tape of Chaplin from HUDL.