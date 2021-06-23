These pitcher tantrums are the most entertaining baseball has been in years

The Miami Marlins (34-45) and the Philadelphia Phillies (37-41) will battle in Game 3 of a three-game set face-off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 6:05 PM ET. Miami split the first two installments of a series after an 11-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. However, the Marlins lost the series opener at 3-4 on Tuesday. Last time out, starter Jordan Holloway made 3.0 innings with five earned runs on four base hits allowed with five walks granted and struck out five Philadelphia batters in the win. Right Fielder Adam Duvall earned three runs scored on three base hits with an RBI while 3rd Baseman Joe Panik contributed a two-run score on two hits with two RBIs in leading Miami. First Baseman Garrett Cooper pitched in one run on three base hits with two RBIs while Left Fielder Jesus Sanchez added a one-run score on two hits with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Fish.