These pitcher tantrums are the most entertaining baseball has been in years

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball is officially cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances, and the pitchers are melting down over it. Yes, it’s getting silly, it’s Draconian, it’s not entirely necessary to go to the lengths that umpires went on Monday. But how can you not be entertained by the circus unfolding with these foot-stomping, pants-dropping pitchers? Anyone who’s not loving the chaos and theatrics is a stick in the mud.

985thesportshub.com
