Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City’s Mayoral Election Didn’t Meet the Moment

By Eric Lac h
The New Yorker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, the polls closed and the counting began in New York City’s municipal primaries. Eric Adams, the ex-cop turned Brooklyn borough president, attracted more than thirty per cent of first-choice votes in the Democratic Party mayoral primary, with Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia both topping twenty per cent, and Andrew Yang trailing, with less than twelve per cent. The final results won’t be known for weeks—the city’s election officials will give absentee ballots another week to come in by mail, and then allow more time for voters to “cure” any errors or issues with their ballots—but the results were enough for Yang to concede, and for Adams to deliver a bullish speech to supporters at his primary-night party at a Williamsburg night club. “There’s going to be twos and threes and fours,” Adams said, referring to the ballot counting and sorting to come as part of the city’s new ranked-choice voting system. “But there’s something else we know: New York City said, ‘Our first choice is Eric Adams.’ ”

www.newyorker.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Dianne Morales
Person
Maya Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Democratic Party#New Yorkers#Asian#Jewish#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Elections board staffer resigns in wake of counting snafu

A Board of Elections staffer has resigned in the wake of Tuesday’s botched primary results. Gladys Fernandez — a BOE staff analyst assigned to the electronic voting department in Queens — put in her papers after the borough office failed to catch 135,000 test ballots that were erroneously included in the official primary results Tuesday, according to two sources with knowledge of the exit and board records.
New York City, NYCourthouse News Service

NYC Mayoral Primary Redo Yields Tighter Race

(CN) — After a botched release of results threw off the first-ever ranked choice voting tabulation for New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, the city’s Board of Elections issued a new tally on Wednesday, showing Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams still leading — but by an even smaller margin. Results...
New York City, NYPOLITICO

How ranked-choice voting helps women

At the end of last week, the New York City Democratic mayoral primary seemed set; it looked like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams would be the winner. But something strange happened this week. When the ranked-choice ballots were counted (after the city remedied a weird flop in which it accidentally counted 135,000 “test ballots”), the results showed Adams’ lead was much narrower than predicted: With more than 124,000 absentee ballots left to be counted, he’s only beating former NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by fewer than 16,000 votes.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

As Primary Comes Down to Absentee Ballots, Here’s Where They’re Coming From

Showing up late has never been more fashionable. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held a tenuous lead of about 15,000 votes over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia after preliminary ranked-choice tabulations of in-person ballots by the city Board of Election Wednesday. And Garcia bested third-place finisher Maya Wiley by only...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The biggest loser in the NYC mayoral race is...ranked choice voting

Political advisers Arick Wierson and Bradley Honan write that not only is the process confusing but the latest news of the NYC Board of Elections accidentally including 135,000 so-called test ballots in the absentee ballots yet to be counted is a significant screw up that could cause voters to question the legitimacy of the next mayor if their candidate didn't win.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

NYC mayoral primary descends into chaos — but don't blame ranked-choice voting

New York City's Democratic mayoral primary — which was already unlikely to be resolved for weeks —moved from chaotic to disastrous on Tuesday when the city's Board of Elections released early results that mistakenly included 135,000 test ballots in the ranked-choice tally. But while some conservatives used the incident to malign the new ranked-choice system, it's the notoriously inept partisan BOE that shoulders the blame for the fiasco.
New York City, NYGotham Gazette

Board of Elections Releases Corrected Initial Unofficial Ranked-Choice Count, with 120,000-Plus Outstanding Absentee Votes

The New York City Board of Elections on Wednesday released a corrected tabulation of preliminary, unofficial ranked-choice votes from the June mayoral and comptroller primary elections, a day after an initial release that included erroneous numbers. On Tuesday, the BOE published an unofficial tally that included roughly 135,000 more ballots...
New York City, NYPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

New York election fiasco spurs Republican push for voting legislation

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap after a discrepancy over test ballots threw New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor into disarray. “Watch the mess you are about to see in New York City, it will go on forever,” Trump said in a statement issued through his political action committee on Wednesday. “They should close the books and do it all over again, the old-fashioned way, when we had results that were accurate and meaningful.”
New York City, NYwksu.org

The 'Human Error' That's Snarling The New York City Mayor's Race

The closely-watched New York City mayoral primary election tumbled into chaos this week as the NYC Board of Elections announced it had released incorrect preliminary results on Tuesday. City officials admitted they failed to remove 135,000 test ballots from the election management system before starting to count the real votes...
New York City, NYNPR

The New York City Board of Elections says there was a, quote, "discrepancy" in its latest vote tally in New York's Democratic mayoral primary. The board says it will be recounting votes. Brigid Bergin is following this story from member station WNYC. Good morning, Brigid.

BRIGID BERGIN, BYLINE: Good morning. BERGIN: Well, there are about 135,000 votes that were erroneously included in this first ranked-choice tally that was released yesterday. That tally did show that the race was tightening, and Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, former NYPD officer, saw his lead shrink from nine points down to two. But ultimately, it's all moot because they need to redo this tally with the correct vote input. They had left some votes that were used in some pre-election testing still in the system, and that's what led to this erroneous tally.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

New York mayor’s race in chaos after elections board publishes incorrect tally

New York City’s mayoral election has been thrown into chaos after the board of elections mistakenly included 135,000 “test ballots” in its vote tally. The board of elections had published updated vote totals for the Democratic primary earlier on Tuesday, which showed Kathryn Garcia, New York’s former sanitation commissioner, narrowing the gap on Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, to less than two points.