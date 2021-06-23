Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elton John Announces 2022 Stadium Tour

bestclassicbands.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John has announced his “final tour dates ever” of North America and Europe with the “most spectacular production I’ve ever had.” John revealed the news today (June 23, 2021). The legend will conclude his farewell tour at major stadiums which will kick off on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt and include stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris. He will then travel “take his final bow” in North America, with a stadium run that begins in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022 — commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 starts with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and 28, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic four-year tour formally concludes there later that year.

bestclassicbands.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette Stadium#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Prudential Center#Barclays Center#European#Covid#The North American#Twitter#Bohemian Rhapsody#Straight Outta Compton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Elton John Announces His Final Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Tampa Concert

Elton John is ready to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to an end and has announced his final tour dates in North America. And don’t worry Tampa Elton fans, the rescheduled date at Amalie Arena is still on the itinerary. That show happens April 24, 2022. But if you’re up to do some traveling, we now know where Elton’s final concerts will be.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlota Casiraghi publicly reappears with Prince Albert

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.
RelationshipsPosted by
Page Six

Princess Charlene MIA on wedding anniversary amid Albert cheat rumors

It’s not exactly a fairy tale. Thursday was the 10th anniversary of the marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, the sovereign ruler of Monaco. But this royal couple was separated by thousands of miles, as Charlene is holed up in her native South Africa. The palace says she’s suffering from a serious ear, nose and throat infection and needing multiple “procedures” that will keep her there “indefinitely.”
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 28 – July 9, 2021)

Brooke will out Quinn and Carter’s fling during the vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Thomas will attempt to escape from the cage Justin locked him in, while Donna will admit she still loves Eric. Also, Steffy and Finn’s Sinn-A-Bun will arrive. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 28 to July 9, 2021.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Metallica Share 1991 “Sad But True” Performance Video

Metallica have shared a pro-shot video of their “Sad But True” performance at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Gentofte Stadion in Gentofte, Denmark on August 10, 1991. This was only the third time the band played the song, having given the track its live debut at a pair of warm-up shows in California a week prior.
spectrumnews1.com

Elton John to cap off U.S. touring career at Dodger Stadium in 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Pop superstar Elton John will play his final two concerts in the United States at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022, the musician announced Wednesday. John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe" will begin May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Los Angeles, CAyoursun.com

Elton John extends farewell tour with new 2022 stadium dates

After being postponed by more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" is being extended with 20 new North American stadium concerts and 11 new European stadium concerts in the summer and fall of next year. The legendary singer-songwriter,...