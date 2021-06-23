Elton John Announces 2022 Stadium Tour

Elton John has announced his “final tour dates ever” of North America and Europe with the “most spectacular production I’ve ever had.” John revealed the news today (June 23, 2021). The legend will conclude his farewell tour at major stadiums which will kick off on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt and include stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris. He will then travel “take his final bow” in North America, with a stadium run that begins in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022 — commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 starts with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and 28, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic four-year tour formally concludes there later that year.