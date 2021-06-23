Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Property Transactions – June 9-15, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
– $240,000, 1,614 SF (built in 1974), from Terry M. and Barbara L. Weisenberger to Arks Properties LLC.

2920 Maplewood Road – $273,950, 1,008 SF (built in 1953), from Barry and Betsy Gore to Lydia J. Crush and Chelsea Kuehnel.

2414 Wanstead Court – $310,000, 1,582 SF (built in 2003), from Bert Kallmyer Trustee to Thomas C. and Carol A. Hasek.

12921 Copperas Lane – $325,000, 1,716 SF (built in 1995), from Stephen M. and Ariunjargal D. Przybyla to Quentin and Courtney Phillips.

2802 Murano Way – $375,000, 3,048 SF (built in 2009), from Michael W. Sullivan to Goji Properties Inc.

6961 Sir Galahad Road – $390,865, 3,271 SF (built in 2021), from Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Karen Latisha Lyons.

2912 Waterford Way East – $415,000, 1,984 SF (built in 1990), from Corey Burton and Kathleen D. Baker to Nicholas J. and Brigid A. Bucci.

12441 Burnside Lane – $447,000, 2,437 SF (built in 1995), from Spencer L. and Molly M. Rusin to Alexander W. and McKenna M. Thompson.

3212 Sweet Creek Court – $480,000, 2,261 SF (built in 1993), from John Reid Augst and Chelsea Hill to Maria V. and Brian Keith Mitchell.

12 Shiplock Row – $515,850, 2,052 SF (built in 2021), from HHHunt Homes LC to Jason Ryan Fair and Fernando Rodriquez.

522 Greene Ridge Road – $565,000, 2,656 SF (built in 1986), from Trygve L. Garter Trustee to Edward A. and Candace L. Reeve.

1900 Tunbridge Drive – $600,000, 3,360 SF (built in 1986), from Melanie L. Feldstein to Tyler C. and Lyndsey L. Padden.

6025 Glen Abbey Drive – $625,000, 3,324 SF (built in 1995), from Charles S. and Michele M. Podgurski to Karl Lagally and Kristin Esposito.

3829 Nightmuse Way – $688,000, 5,364 SF (built in 2003), from Bonita M. Turner to Sudhakar Pagadala and Sheela Mallakunta.

10802 Whitaker Woods Road – $720,000, 3,560 SF (built in 1979), from Lode Henry and Jennifer Yvette Holtslag to William Chad and Mary Jean Peters.

110 Branchview Circle – $852,500, 3,051 SF (built in 1991), from Deborah V. Lovette to Roderick Todd Mitchell and Donna Wood.

405 Sleepy Hollow Road – $985,000, 5,011 SF (built in 2009), from Benjamin and Michal Medalion to Preston M. and Ashley S. Steele.

12790 Kain Road – $1,525,000, 5,651 SF (built in 2003), from Philip M. and Kim D. Orcutt to Renaissance Healthcare Group VA LLC.

220 Middle Quarter Lane – $1,612,500, 7,174 SF (built in 2008), from R.G. Williamson Jr. and Karen Williamson to Thomas W. and Jamie W. Bruno.

401 Walsing Drive – $1,638,700, 6,780 SF (built in 2005), from Michael E. and Leeann M. Klein to Alan P. and Katherine B. Vaughan.

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – June 28, 2021

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Abbott’s Auto Service – renewed its lease of 4,596 SF at 11008 W. Broad Street (Jim McVey represented the landlord); Macemedia, Inc. – leased 1,803 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Advanced Foot and Ankle of Virginia – leased 900 SF at 5231 Hickory Park Drive (Eric Hammond represented the landlord); Blanchard Strategy, LLC – leased 528 SF at 415 Radford Avenue (Nash Warren and Eliza Izard represented the landlord); Well into Life, LLC – leased 3,464 SF at 2307 N. Parham Road (Eric Hammond and Tucker Dowdy represented the landlord); PHGRE, Inc. – leased 2,800 SF at 419 N. Ridge Road (Michael Morris represented the landlord); Supper Club, LLC – leased 2,800 SF at 417 N. Ridge Road (Michael Morris represented the landlord); Graham’s Ice Cream LLC – leased 1,678 SF at 7038 Mechanicsville Turnpike (Michael Morris and John Thompson represented the landlord); Professional Moving and Storage – leased .25 acres at 4300 Vawter Avenue (Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord).
Colleges
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – June 29, 2021

assistant professor of health psychology at the University of Richmond, has received $50,000 in grant funding from the American Society of Transplantation for her research on barriers in access to organ transplants. The goal of this research project is to help reduce disparities in access to kidney transplantation, especially for renal patients from minoritized backgrounds by improving ways of identifying those at risk for experiencing problems. The funding will provide a summer salary for Nonterah, materials and supplies, and salary support for a part-time study coordinator. Nonterah is a counseling psychologist by training whose research and clinical interests focus on behavioral medicine. She completed her pre-doctoral clinical psychology residency at Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston Consortium and earned her doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She joined the University of Richmond in 2017.