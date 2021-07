Yesterday evening, two of our personnel were transporting a patient to a facility when they were struck head on by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle that struck them died at the scene. Our personnel were seriously injured and were transported to Mission Hospital. As of this afternoon one of them is in critical but stable condition and the other one is in stable condition. At the request of family members, we will not be disclosing the names of our personnel involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries. The patient in our ambulance was also injured and was taken by another ambulance to a local hospital. They were treated and released.