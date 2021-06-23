Cancel
Astronomy

Non-detection Of Helium In The Upper Atmospheres Of TRAPPIST-1b, e and f

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 planets. The top panels show the spectra of TRAPPIST-1 in the vicinity of He I triplet lines (solid black vertical lines). Top left: The in- and out-of-transit spectra of planet ‘b’ from both IRD (red and blue) and HPF (magenta and light green) are shown. Top right: In- and out-of-transit spectra during the transit of planet ‘e’ (orange and light blue) and during the transit of planet ‘f’ (red and blue) from IRD (Hirano et al. 2020b). Bottom: Their respective flux ratios (in/out -1). The green-shaded region corresponds to the OH-emission line position computed from Jones et al. (2013). The computed known telluric H2O positions from Breckinridge & Hall (1973) do not fall in the vicinity of Helium lines. The yellow-shaded region is our “region of interest”.

