Waynesville attorney didn’t deserve firing

The Waynesville town attorney serves at the pleasure of the board. Elected officials can fire or terminate him for any reason they see fit. That said, I think Waynesville’s town officials overreacted and made a mistake in terminating the contract of town attorney Bill Cannon, cowering to a well-known right-wing activist and those who spoke the loudest instead of standing up for someone who did his job and, in doing so, pissed some people off.