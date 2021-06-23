Nightside Radio Could Help Reveal Exoplanet Details
Rice University scientists have enhanced models that could detect magnetosphere activity on exoplanets. The models add data from nightside activity that could increase signals by at least an order of magnitude. In this illustration, the planet's star is at top left, and the rainbow patches are the radio emission intensities, most coming from the nightside. The white lines are magnetic field lines. CREDIT Anthony Sciola/Rice University.astrobiology.com