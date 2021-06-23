Cancel
Arrow star Stephen Amell removed from flight after argument with his wife

By Lindsay Kimble
Stephen Amell has responded to reports that he was removed from a flight before departure on Monday after getting into an altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Arrow star, 40, wrote, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Stephen Amell Releases Statement Following Flight Incident

Stephen Amell has released a statement following his removal from a flight in Texas after getting into an alleged altercation with his wife. TMZ reported that Stephen Amell had been forcibly removed from the flight after “screaming at his wife” in a plane full of passengers. Sources have said that...
Los Angeles, CAbleedingcool.com

Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

Apparently, the one thing that Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell and the tabloid press can agree upon is that something happened on Monday that required Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean and head home to Los Angeles on a separate flight. From there, things begin to differ greatly. According to reports this morning, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight on Monday after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife. Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.
NFLPopculture

Stephen Amell Drops Major 'Heels' Update

Stephen Amell just dropped a big update on his new pro wrestling show. On Wednesday, Amell went to Instagram to announce he has wrapped his ADR (voice recording) work of the first season of Heels. He also showed off his southern accent, which will be on display on Heels as he plays the main character, Jack Spade.
Combat SportsComicBook

Stephen Amell Teases Completion Of Heels, Reveals Why Showrunner Hasn't Shown Him Finished Episodes

Stephen Amell just teased his fans that Heels is basically complete. The Arrow star also provided a reason for why showrunner Michael O’Malley hasn’t shown him the finished product yet. On Instagram, the actor posted a short video of himself outside of the area where the show is filming. Amell acknowledged that things were a bit weird in the limbo stage. But, he’s thrilled for the world to see more of his character Jack Spade and his southern charm. It wasn’t much of a break for the Arrow alum after his long-running gig on The CW decided to drop the curtain. Still, all the fans are curious to see what he can do with this material. The Oliver Queen actor has made no secret of his love for professional wrestling. (In fact, he appeared on different promotions and gotten into the ring to mix it up as well.) It’s just another step on the journey for Amell.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
Weight Lossthatgrapejuice.net

Traci Braxton Sparks Concern After Dramatic Weight Loss

Singer-turned-reality star Traci Braxton has made no secret of her battles with weight over the years as documented by her own commentary on the hit WeTV reality show, ‘Braxton Family Values.’. However, after the 50-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil photos that demonstrated a dramatic weight loss,...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: See Tracie Wagaman’s Last Photos With Baby Girl Before Passing Away

Sad news broke earlier today that Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman passed away on July 1st. While there is a lot of speculation on what might’ve happened, there are no details on her cause of death. Lily Red, co-host of Gossip With Goddess on YouTube, reached out to us via email to confirm the news was true. Lily also shared screenshots of the final conversation she had with Tracie on Thursday, July 1st — hours before the WeTV star passed away.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.